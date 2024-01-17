GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — If you ever get a call from someone claiming to be a police officer, accusing you of missing a court date and demanding money from you, hang up. Law enforcement agencies say it is an ongoing scam across the state.

After you hang up, police recommend that you call the law enforcement agency the person claimed to be from and find out if there is anything legitimate about what the caller said.

Even if your caller ID shows that the call is from a law enforcement office, it could be a scam. The Garden City Police Department says the scammers have ways to spoof caller IDs to appear legitimate. The scammers will also use the names of actual police employees.

The GCPD says the scam continues to happen in Garden City. The caller tells residents that they missed a court date regarding a recent traffic accident and they need to pay or they will face arrest or serious consequences. The scammer asks for electronic payment or money cards.

The Garden City Police Department will NEVER call you and solicit money under any circumstance – police personnel will only call you in response to active incidents or investigations. Stay vigilant against these fraudulent calls and spread the word!” Garden City Police Department

If you have any questions about whether a call is a scam, hang up and call local law enforcement. Also, call law enforcement if you believe you have been the victim of a scam.

In Garden City, the number is 620-276-1300.