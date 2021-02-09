Bicycle rider charged in attack on Topeka police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man who authorities accuse of attacking a police officer is now facing five charges.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Monday that he charged 22-year-old Justin Reed of Topeka with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, two counts of interference with law enforcement and two drug charges.

Authorities say an officer who was responding to an unrelated call on Thursday was attacked by a man who rode by on a bicycle. Investigators say the attacker tried unsuccessfully to grab the officer’s gun.

A bystander helped pull the man off the officer, who was not seriously injured.