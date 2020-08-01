Body found after standoff near Joplin still unidentified

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Newton County authorities say an autopsy did not determine the cause of death or the identity of a body discovered southwest of Joplin.

The body was found Tuesday after deputies acting on a tip were shot at when they arrived to search the property. A standoff ensued with 47-year-old Freddie Tilton, who is facing a kidnapping charge in an unrelated incident in Neosho on July 19.

Tilton eventually surrendered. No one was injured. Sheriff Chris Jennings said the remains will be sent to a lab in Topeka, Kansas, for further forensic examination. He says authorities believe they know the person’s identity and are treating the case as a homicide.

