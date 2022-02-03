KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after the body of a missing Tonkawa man was discovered in a river over the weekend.

According to his wife, Leah, Charles Warrior was drinking with Dustin Lee Begshisown Friday night into Saturday morning when a fight broke out. Leah told KFOR a witness said she heard the fight and “Charles telling Dustin to get off of him.”











Photos of Charles Warrior courtesy of Leah Warrior

When Warrior didn’t come home, a search effort began. Both Kay County Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation got involved, searching the home the men were drinking at.

“Based on the appearance of the residents at that time, it appeared that something had gone wrong and that it may have been a homicide investigation,” said Brook Arbeitman of OSBI.

Arbeitman did not clarify what led to the conclusion the incident was a homicide. However, Leah Warrior told KFOR there was a “substantial amount of blood” and one of Warrior’s shoes in the yard.

On Sunday, officials say Warrior’s body was discovered in the Chikaskia River, just east of Tonkawa.

“They threw him in the river like he was nothing. Charles didn’t deserve that,” said Leah Warrior.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Begshisown.

Leah Warrior described the men as “on-again, off-again” friends.

Dustin Begshisown. Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff Records.

“They’d be okay. They see each other in the store and say hi. Kind of little, little problems here and there,” said Leah Warrior. “I never thought that it would escalate to this point.”

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, officers in Wichita arrested Begshisown.

He is facing a charge of second-degree murder, but the Warrior’s still don’t feel any closure.

“I don’t feel like it’s giving anybody any peace of mind,” said Leah Warrior. “We’ve got kids that we’re raising that had their dad stolen from them, and it’s just a whole lot right now.”