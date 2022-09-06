ARCADIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body that was found in southeast Kansas over the weekend has led the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to conduct a homicide investigation.

According to the KBI, on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 11:25 a.m., 911 received a call from a woman who had found the body of her friend.

When the CCSO arrived at the scene in the 400 block of E. Arcadia St., in Arcadia, Kan., officials said they found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside of her home.

The KBI says an autopsy was performed and that the coroner ruled her death a homicide.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more details as they become available.

The KBI asks that anyone with information related to this crime call them at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip online by clicking here. Tips can also be submitted by calling the CCSO at 620-724-8274.