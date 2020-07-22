Body of Kansas man who died in 2004 exhumed in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have exhumed the body of a Black man who died in 2004 in Kansas as federal officials continue to investigate the death as a possible hate crime.

The body of Alonzo Brooks was exhumed from a Topeka cemetery on Tuesday. Brooks was 23 when he disappeared after attending a party in La Cynge, Kansas, in May 2004.

His family later found his body in a creek near where the party was held. The FBI reopened the investigation in 2019 and in June of this year offered a $100,000 reward for information.

KSNT-TV reports his family said new information has come in since the case was featured recently on a national crime show.

LATEST STORIES: