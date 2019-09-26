Bomb threat made to the University of Kansas Great Bend Health System Campus

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend Police Department was dispatched to the University of Kansas Great Bend Health System Campus for a potential bomb threat around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a press release, police evacuated some areas of the hospital. Some areas were locked down.

Emergency personnel along with hospital staff worked together to conduct a search of the building but were unable to find any suspicious items in the area.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300.

