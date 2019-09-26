Bomb threat made to the University of Kansas Great Bend Health System Campus

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend Police Department was dispatched to the University of Kansas Great Bend Health System Campus for a potential bomb threat around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to a press release, police evacuated some areas of the hospital. Some areas were locked down.
Emergency personnel along with hospital staff worked together to conduct a search of the building but were unable to find any suspicious items in the area.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300.
LATEST STORIES:
- Family’s 911 call about boy who drove car to meet man from app released
- CDC warning: Deer with tuberculosis can pass it on to people
- Acting Director of National Intelligence Maguire testifies on whistleblower complaint
- Ohio man accused of putting deodorant back on store shelf after using it
- Georgia man wants answer after Amazon delivery truck drives through his front lawn