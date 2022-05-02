BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas community is seeing an increase in counterfeit currency reports.

The Bonner Springs Police Department said it has been a growing problem over the past few months, including at least two cases last week.

Police said a suspect bought items at a Dollar General Store and paid with a counterfeit bill Friday. Officers said the suspect returned to the same store that evening and tried to pay with another fake bill.

A cashier at the store thought the bill felt strange and refused to take it, according to officers. They said employees examined other cash and also found the counterfeit bill from earlier in the day.

Employees reported it to police, who responded and confiscated the bill for evidence.