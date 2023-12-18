WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A juvenile is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Wichita on Sunday night.

Just after 9 p.m., someone called 911 to report shots were being fired in the area of 29th Street South and Everett. Before police officers got to the scene, another person called 911 to say there was a victim.

The officers arrived and found a boy who had two gunshot wounds. At least one was in the torso area.

“We’re being told that three friends were hanging out together,” Sgt. Michael Russell, Wichita Police Department, said. “One friend left, and about seven minutes after he left, they heard gunshots. They came outside and found their friend.”

Russell said police were still looking for the actual shooting scene and the motive. They have not made any arrests in the case. Officers were going to homes in the area to find possible witnesses and security video.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and into surgery. The sergeant did not provide the boy’s age.