Teen injured in north Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a shooting outside a Dillons on 21 Street and Amidon. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 7 p.m. in a parking lot.

Police tell KSN that a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the chest.

According to Wichita police, there were two groups in a fight when several shots were fired.

Police have a few people in custody. They are continuing to investigate.

