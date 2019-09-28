BREAKING: Victim critically wounded during stabbing in West Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Dispatch have confirmed that police are investigating a stabbing in the west Wichita area.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of West street and St. Louis street at 11:05 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim of the stabbing is reported to have critical but non-life threatening injuries.

Wichita Police do not have a suspect in custody and say this stabbing was not a random incident.

KSN News will bring you more information as this story develops.