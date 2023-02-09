NEW YORK (WPIX) — A woman was found guilty of trying to kill her look-alike with poisoned cheesecake in New York City, prosecutors said Thursday.

Brooklyn woman Viktoria Nasyrova stole the victim’s identification after giving her cheesecake laced with phenazepam, a type of tranquilizer, back in August 2016, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. She was convicted of attempted murder charges and faces up to 25 years in prison.

“The jury saw through the deception and schemes of the defendant. She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity,” Katz said. “Fortunately, her victim survived, and the poison led right back to the culprit. The defendant deserves to be held accountable for her crime with a long term of incarceration.”

Nasyrova, now 47, went to the Forest Hills, Queens, home of the victim with a cheesecake on Aug. 28, 2016, Katz said. The women both had dark hair, the same skin complexion and other similar physical traits. They also both spoke Russian.

The victim, then 35, dug into the cheesecake but then felt sick and laid down, officials said. Her last memory before passing out is of seeing Nasyrova walking around the room.

The victim was found the next day by one of her friends. She was dressed in lingerie with phenazepam pills scattered around her body, a scene meant to convince investigators that the victim tried to kill herself, prosecutors said back in 2016.

When the victim returned home from the hospital, she found that her passport, employment authorization card, cash and a gold ring were missing.