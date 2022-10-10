SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is investigating after someone fired shots into a home Friday night, putting the lives of five people in danger.

Police say the shooter fired at least 14 shots into a house in the 400 block of Phillips Street around 10:30 p.m.

A mother and father and their three children were in the home but were not hit, even though at least two of the bullets went through the bedroom where the children were sleeping.

Police say the gun was a 9mm.

If you have information that could help solve the crime, call the SPD at 785-826-7210. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 785-825-8477 or click here to submit a tip online.