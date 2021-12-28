Bullets hit Maize home while 6 people are sleeping

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Maize police are investigating after shots were fired at a home occupied by six people, including a child.

It happened Monday morning just after 3 a.m. in the 700 block of S. Longbranch. The bullets penetrated the home.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Police said the shooting appears deliberate. No other homes were struck.

Maize police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for this shooting. You can call 316-425-3356 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111

