Burger King in southwest Wichita robbed early Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a southwest Wichita Burger King Monday.

Wichita police said it happened at the restaurant in the 3500 block of South Meridian around 5:15 a.m.

Several employees were at the store when a man wearing all black clothing and a skull mask walked into the restaurant and pointed a gun.

Police said money was taken from the store, and the suspect fled on foot. There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.