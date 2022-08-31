WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours.

The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 a.m.

They released some surveillance photos of a bearded man and a friend. Police say the two remained in the building for approximately 24 hours before leaving with some stolen items.

Police say two people broke into a business in the 4700 block of S. Palisade on Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo courtesy Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

On Thursday, Aug. 25, police say the bearded man returned to the business with two women and stole more items.

Police say three people broke into a business in the 4700 block of S. Palisade on Aug. 25, 2022. (Photo courtesy Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

If you recognize the people in the photos or know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest and conviction, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Another way to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers is by downloading the free P3 app or by clicking here.