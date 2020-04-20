Burglars steal truck, flatbed trailers and mini bulldozers from Wichita landscape company

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a burglary to Suburban Landscape Management located in the 1100 block of E. MacArthur.

At approximately 7:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the business. Police said they learned from surveillance video that unknown suspects gained entry to the property around 10:30 p.m. the previous night and stole a Ford F-350 with a dump bed and a flatbed trailer attached. There was also a small tractor on the trailer.

The suspects returned in the same stolen truck around 4:30 a.m. and stole another flatbed trailer with two mini bulldozers. They returned a third time around 7:30 a.m. in a black Acura four-door vehicle. A suspect forced entry into a building on the property, which set off an alarm. It was found that the suspects also stole multiple trimmers and blowers from a storage trailer and caused damage to two other vehicles on the property.

This case remains under investigation. If anyone has information on this case, you can call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407, the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

