Burned vehicle under investigation near Harry and Oliver, one dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department and Wichita Police Department are investigating a burned car at an apartment complex near Harry and Oliver. Dispatch confirms one person has died in the incident.
Officers appear to be looking at footprints in the snow. The vehicle has four doors.
KSN has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates.
