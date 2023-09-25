BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Burrton Police Department, with assistance from the Halstead Police Department, the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, have found 49 pounds of methamphetamine.

It happened back on Aug. 31 when Burrton Police officers spotted a semi-truck with a vehicle trailer hauling several vehicles along U.S. Highway 50. Chief David Odle says officers saw “suspicious plastic wrapping” coming from the bumper of one of the vehicles the truck was hauling.

Chief Odle says as officers looked closer, they believed they saw narcotics in the bumper. A K-9 officer from Halstead was called in to check the vehicle.

Chief Odle says K-9 Eddy detected the presence of drugs, so he obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to assist in the search and processing of the vehicle.

Chief Odle says all four agencies searched the empty cavities of the vehicle and found a total of 49 pounds of meth inside of it. Odle says the driver of the semi did not know the vehicle he was hauling had drugs inside.

So far, no suspects have been identified, according to Chief Odle.