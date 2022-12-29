GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said several people were arrested following a burglary at Summit ResCare at 2102 E. Spruce St. The burglary happened on Monday.

On Wednesday, around 1 a.m., police said two people were arrested in connection with the burglary and booked on suspicion of stolen property.

Later in the day, police said they served a search warrant at 1009 N. 11th Street, Apartment No. 2. Inside, multiple items from the business were recovered, as well as suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Two people inside the home were arrested and booked on suspicion of burglary, theft, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.