Shooting suspect on the loose: Butler County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect following a Monday evening shooting.

Butler County Dispatch tells KSN news that they received a call for the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. near SW 150th Street and SW Butler Road.

Dispatch tells KSN News that the a man was shot in the chest and was transported to a Wichita hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lt. Kichler with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the man who was shot confronted a suspicious vehicle with multiple people inside. The vehicle is described as a small four-door black car.

The vehicle along with the occupants are still at large as of Monday evening.