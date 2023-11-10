WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said in a Facebook post it has seen an increase in crimes related to the sale of high-value items on Facebook Marketplace.

The post provided some tips for those who are buying and selling online:

If something feels off or makes you uncomfortable, trust your instincts and reconsider the transaction. Your safety is paramount. Communicate Through Official Channels: Keep all communication within the Facebook Messenger platform. This creates a documented record of your interactions, useful in case of disputes and/or filing a case.

The WPD says to remember that most transactions on Facebook Marketplace are safe and successful, but staying vigilant and following the safety precautions can help keep the community safe.

If you see any suspicious activity, you are asked to report it to the Wichita Police Department immediately.