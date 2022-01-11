Caldwell couple arrested in child’s fatal shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife in Caldwell have been arrested in connection to the death of a child last August.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Jarod and Sarah Bruey were arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated endangering of a child.

The sheriff’s office said the charges are related to the fatal shooting of a girl in the 1500 block of South Blackstone on Aug. 6, 2021.

According to Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were told a 12-year-old girl accidentally shot her 12-year-old sister in the face. First responders tried to save the victim for more than 40 minutes, but she died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not tell KSN the relationship between the couple and the children. A spokesperson said any other details will have to come from the county attorney’s office. We have reached out but have not heard back yet.

The Brueys are currently out on bond.