California man pleads guilty to driving heroin, fentanyl to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 24-year-old California man pleaded guilty today to federal charges that officers found more than 9 pounds of fentanyl and more than 8 pounds of heroin when they stopped his car in Kansas, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Eduardo Arellano-Sanchez, Cathedral City, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a cell phone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In his plea, Arellano-Sanchez admitted that on Aug. 21, 2019, officers stopped his car in Thomas County. They found the fentanyl and heroin in his car. He was using his cell phone to navigate to a drug transaction to take place in New York.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 16, 2021. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 96 months in federal prison.

