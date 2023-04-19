KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from California has been sentenced to more than 20 years for his conviction of attempted second-degree murder in Kansas.

According to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, Robert John Escarcega was sentenced by a judge in the Kingman County District Court to serve 20 years and seven months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility.

Escarcega was also sentenced to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

He was found guilty by a jury on Feb. 7, 2023.

According to Kobach, the crime took place on Oct. 2, 2021, during a domestic incident in rural Kingman County.