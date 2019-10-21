California man sentenced more than 15 years for meth possession

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 31-year-old California man arrested in Kansas with 16 pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced today to 188 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Edgar Santiago pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In his plea, he admitted the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped his car near Liberal in Seward County. In the side quarter panels of the trunk, troopers found 16 pounds of methamphetamine. Accompanying him in the car were his 5-year-old daughter his wife. His wife also has been charged.

LATEST STORIES: