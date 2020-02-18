California man sentenced to prison for smuggling 18 pounds of cocaine to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 30-year-old California man was sentenced today to 52 months in federal prison for smuggling 18 pounds of cocaine to Kansas, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Jesus Gonzalez-Molina pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

In his plea, he admitted he was driving eastbound on I-70 through Shawnee County when he was stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Troopers searched the 2007 Toyota 4Runner he was driving and found a hidden compartment containing the drugs.

