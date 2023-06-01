WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a 27-year-old California woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike.

Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

It happened Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the turnpike near the K-15 exit. The department says a narcotics detective pulled over the driver of a gray Chevy Equinox with a California license plate for several traffic violations.

The driver told the detective she was traveling from Inglewood, California, to Wichita. Police say the detective “observed factors consistent with criminal activity” during the traffic stop. A police K9 then reportedly indicated the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

Police say the detective then searched the vehicle and found what appeared to be a bundle of drugs in the rear cargo area. It weighed just over 2 pounds and is believed to contain fentanyl.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Wichita police say an agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The woman is currently being held in the Sedgwick County Jail pending the filing of federal charges against her, according to jail records. KSN News is not identifying the woman until she is formally charged with a crime.