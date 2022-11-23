WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson.

A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.

The person who made the call said that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight camper had been stolen overnight. The estimated value was $20,500.

Through an investigation, detectives located the camper in Hutchinson on Nov. 22, 50 days later. It was returned to Great Bend.

An investigation is still ongoing, and arrest warrants are expected in the future.