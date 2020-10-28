Canadian man pleads guilty to drug charges following Kansas traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Canadian man who was stopped on a Kansas Highway with 99 pounds of cocaine pleaded guilty today to federal charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Vincent Muller, 36, Saint Jerome, Canada, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

In his plea, Muller admitted the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped his car on I-70 in Wabaunsee County. During a search of the vehicle, troopers found 99 pounds of cocaine. The drugs were in a suitcase in the trunk of the car.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 16, 2021. Muller could face a sentence of not less than 10 years in federal prison, as well as a fine up to $10 million.

LATEST STORIES: