Capital murder charges filed in Kansas City bar shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Two men charged in shooting at a Kansas bar that killed four people and injured five others are now charged with capital murder.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced amended charges Wednesday. Dupree says he now has the option to seek the death penalty against Hugo Villanueva-Morales and Javier Alatorre, although he has not made that decision.

The two men are accused of going to a crowded Kansas City, Kansas, bar in early October and opening fire. Police have said the shooting apparently stemmed from an earlier dispute inside Tequila KC bar.

Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting but Villanueva-Morales wasn’t arrested until Dec. 12 in Mexico.

