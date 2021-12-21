Card skimmers active in Kansas again

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Card skimmers are at it again. Wellington PD reports multiple cases this week, and this time the information to copy your account is hidden inside the gas pumps.

“We’ve seen this before,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter. “So it’s no surprise to have cases nearby in Wellington.”

Wellington PD says it is working multiple cases and the skimmer reading your info is hidden in the pump.

“So you can’t see that on the inside,” said Easter. “Probably the best advice I can give you is keep on top of your bank account.”

That means checking every day. In some cases, says Easter, multiple times a day.

“So that is the best thing you can do to protect yourself,” said Easter. “With your credit cards, you need to do the same thing. Look at your statements on a regular basis.”

Wellington investigators say this is the first time they have seen a skimmer on the inside of a gas pump. The department is looking for suspects and tracking down victims.

At least ten victims have been identified and police are wondering if there could be more.

In Sedgwick County, the sheriff says these cases are a good reminder to watch carefully this time of year.

“Yeah, it’s thieves,” said Easter. “They do a lot of stuff that kind of shocks the conscience at times but especially around the Christmas time. They will break in and steal presents, take advantage of elderly people or folks that aren’t as well off.”

Wellington PD wants to hear from you if you recently used a gas station in town and money has gone missing from your account.

The Wellington PD number is 620-326-3331 or you can call Wellington/Sumner county Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.