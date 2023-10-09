SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you recently bought gas at the Petro Travel Center located at 2125 North 9th Street in Salina, you may want to keep an eye on your credit or debit account.

The Salina Police Department says staff located a skimmer around noon on Sunday and called the police. A second device was found on another nearby pump.

Police say they are still investigating and haven’t determined yet if any financial information has been compromised. They are reviewing surveillance footage from the cameras to identify suspects.

If you used the pumps at that travel center recently and notice suspicious activity on your account, contact your bank or the card issuer and then Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

For more information on what to do if you think your credit or debit card information has been stolen, click here.