Caretaker finds Wichita man dead, suspect still in the home

NOTE: Story has been edited to remove the name of the victim at the request of The Wichita Police Department who told KSN they didn’t realize that his family had not yet been notified when they released his name.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating the murder of a 67-year-old man.

Officers went to a home in the 100 block of N. Glenn, just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, to investigate the report of a shooting.

Instead of a shooting, they found the victim’s body. They say he had been stabbed multiple times.

James Shaw (Photo: Kansas Department of Corrections)

According to police, the victim’s caretaker went to the house to check on him and found him injured on the kitchen floor. She called 911.

James Shaw, 60, of Wichita, was also in the home when she arrived. After examining evidence and interviewing people, police arrested Shaw on suspicion of second-degree murder.

They say Shaw and the victim knew each other, and this was not a random incident.

Shaw has a previous conviction for involuntary manslaughter out of Wyandotte County. He was paroled to Wichita in December.

Police are still investigating the case. When they finish, they plan to present the case to the district attorney’s office.