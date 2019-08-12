Caught on camera: Car chase through Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – What appeared to be a car chase passing through a Wichita community was caught on a security camera by a KSN employee’s home.

Kevin Rider awoke to loud sirens early Monday morning, finding in his surveillance camera video evidence of a car chase involving law enforcement officers.

KSN has reached out to Wichita police to gather details on the chase.

Authorities told us speeds in the chase reached 95 miles per hour while the suspect drove a pick-up truck hauling an unloaded trailer. The suspect eventually ditched the truck near Harry and Hydraulic.