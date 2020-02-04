Caught on Camera: Houston apartment fire suspects get caught in flames

HOUSTON, Texas,(NBC) – Security cameras in Houston captured two men setting a fire and getting caught up in it.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s office and Crime Stoppers released a video of two men breaking into the leasing offices of an apartment complex.

This happened in the early morning hours of January 10, 2020.

Security cameras captured them dousing the furniture with a flammable liquid. Then one of the men flicks a lighter and both get engulfed in flames.

Both men managed to run out. It’s unclear if either of the suspects was injured.

Harris County Crime Stoppers will pay up to five-thousand dollars for information leading to an arrest.