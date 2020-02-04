Caught on Camera: Houston apartment fire suspects get caught in flames

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas,(NBC) – Security cameras in Houston captured two men setting a fire and getting caught up in it.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s office and Crime Stoppers released a video of two men breaking into the leasing offices of an apartment complex.

This happened in the early morning hours of January 10, 2020.

Security cameras captured them dousing the furniture with a flammable liquid. Then one of the men flicks a lighter and both get engulfed in flames.

Both men managed to run out. It’s unclear if either of the suspects was injured.

Harris County Crime Stoppers will pay up to five-thousand dollars for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories