Caught on camera: Thief steals Wichita woman’s patio furniture chained to home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Home surveillance camera shows the moment a thief works to steal Justine Hedge’s patio furniture around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s crazy to me that they did this,” said Hedge.

It shows the suspect army crawling across the front porch of her Wichita home. The suspect pulls out the right tool to cut the chain securing her furniture to the home. Chains she added to avoid something like this from happening.

“Everyone thought I was crazy and they were like that’s overkill,” said Hedge. “I’m like I don’t think so and you know not even a year later someone brought bolt cutters and took my chairs.”

Her Mother’s Day gift now gone.

“I’m hoping someone’s really happy for Christmas,” said Hedge.

It wasn’t until after the furniture was stolen, Hedge and her husband noticed their cameras captured someone lurking on their porch around 4 a.m. Saturday. At one point, the suspect speaks into what looks like a walkie talkie and you can hear him say “they are chained.” Then, the suspect quickly walks away leading them to believe it was all premeditated.

“I can’t believe they actually came here to check it out and then came back to then take it. That was a bold move on their part,” said Hedge.

It’s the thief’s boldness that has Hedge concerned for her neighbors and others to be on alert.

“What else is being observed and ready to be taken away,” said Hedge.

If you have any information, you can contact Wichita police detectives at 316-269-4407.

