Caught on video: Woman arrested after allegedly stealing package off porch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 41-year-old Tammie Chaplin of Wichita on suspicion of theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and outstanding warrants.

Tammie Chaplin (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff)

On Monday around 2 p.m., a victim reported a suspect taking a package that was delivered to her home in the 3300 block of East Clark.

The victim posted a RING video of the theft onto the RING.com Neighbors Portal, which provided access for officers to view the video.

On Tuesday, officers were following up on the case and located Chaplin wearing the same clothes and riding the same bicycle, as seen in the video of the theft.

Officers contacted Chaplin, and she was arrested without incident and booked into jail.

Tips to keep packages safe:

Have packages delivered to your home only during hours that you are there

If you are not home or out of town, have packages delivered to a trusted neighbor or have that neighbor pick up the package for you

Have packages delivered to a store you’ve ordered from, or you can have that package delivered to the carrier facility for pick-up

Check with your employer and have packages delivered to your place of work during the day

Consider purchasing surveillance cameras and motion sensor lights

If you are a victim of a theft, call 911 to file a police report, and if you have surveillance video, you can provide that to WPD or send it directly to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at nwoodrow@wichita.gov

