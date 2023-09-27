WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a person of interest in the death of two missing Emporia women is now a suspect.

Linda L. Estrada, 44, and Amy R. Ford, 39, were found dead in Kiowa County, Colorado, on Sept. 20. On Sept. 11, a family member reported Estrada as missing. Ford was reported missing shortly afterward. The two were visiting Colorado together earlier in the month.

On Sept. 21, the Emporia Police Department announced that a person of interest related to the case is in custody on unrelated charges.

The CBI announced on Sept. 27 “an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to this investigation” for a 36-year-old man.

KSN does not name suspects until formal charges have been made.

As the investigation is ongoing, no further information can be released at this time.

A GoFundMe was set up to cover not just Estrada’s funeral costs but future expenses for her children.

Estrada’s family is looking for ways to move forward, but most importantly, they said they just want justice for Estrada and Ford.