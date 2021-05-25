CBP seizes nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana, $650,000 in Canadian currency at Portal Port of Entry

(KX) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made two large seizures at the Portal Port of Entry on May 20.

Officers first inspected a shipment of plastic containers and found 3,765 pounds of marijuana. The amount of marijuana has an estimated value of more than $6 million. Homeland Security Investigations and the Burke County Sheriff’s Department were contacted to assist.

  • Marijuana seizure | Courtesy: CBP
  • Currency seizure | Courtesy: CBP

Officers also seized $645,245 in unreported Canadian currency from a vehicle entering the port. While individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency into the U.S., if the quantity is more than $10,000 CBP requires reporting the amount.

