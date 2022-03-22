LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A central Kansas man is facing several drug charges from a raid last week.

On March 15, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home of 54-year-old William Christopher Woods.

William Christopher Woods (Courtesy: Pawnee County Attorney Douglas W. McNett)

They seized multiple guns, explosives, marijuana, and a large quantity of meth.

On Monday, a judge charged Woods with eight counts that include the following:

Possession of 49.4 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute within 1000 Feet of a School

Criminal Use of an Explosive

Aggravated Endangering a Child

Possession of Fentanyl

Felony Drug Paraphernalia suitable to distribute a controlled substance

Felony Defacing Identification Marks of a Firearm

Possession of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia suitable to ingest a controlled substance

The sheriff’s office said the narcotics investigation led to a search warrant. Pawnee County deputies were helped by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Wichita Police Department bomb squad.

A preliminary hearing for Woods is scheduled for April 4. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.