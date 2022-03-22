LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A central Kansas man is facing several drug charges from a raid last week.
On March 15, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home of 54-year-old William Christopher Woods.
They seized multiple guns, explosives, marijuana, and a large quantity of meth.
On Monday, a judge charged Woods with eight counts that include the following:
- Possession of 49.4 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute within 1000 Feet of a School
- Criminal Use of an Explosive
- Aggravated Endangering a Child
- Possession of Fentanyl
- Felony Drug Paraphernalia suitable to distribute a controlled substance
- Felony Defacing Identification Marks of a Firearm
- Possession of Marijuana
- Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia suitable to ingest a controlled substance
The sheriff’s office said the narcotics investigation led to a search warrant. Pawnee County deputies were helped by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Wichita Police Department bomb squad.
A preliminary hearing for Woods is scheduled for April 4. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.