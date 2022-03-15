COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Chanute teenager has died as a result of a shooting in Coffeyville on Sunday, March 13.

According to a press release sent out by the Coffeyville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call around 11:59 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Walnut St., where they located a juvenile gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to a hospital by emergency services, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Police have identified 19-year-old Treyvin Hayes-Smith as a person of interest. He is being sought out for questioning.

If you have information regarding the incident, police ask that you call the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160, Detective Sgt. Vargas at 620-252-6010 or Detective Kastler at 620-252-6145, or if you want to provide an anonymous tip, you can contact Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.