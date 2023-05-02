GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — Charges have been dismissed for four employees of ResCare Community Living in Goodland. However, the county attorney said the Kansas attorney general’s office now has the case.

Police had accused three of the workers of alleged mistreatment of a dependent adult and interference with law enforcement.

Police also accused those three and a fourth employee of allegedly failing to report abuse or neglect.

Court documents show that Sherman County Attorney Bret Mangan dismissed all four cases without prejudice, meaning the charges could be filed again. The judge signed off on the dismissals on April 18.

But, for each of the four ResCare workers, Mangan wrote, “Prosecution of this matter has been accepted by and will resume with the Kansas attorney general’s office.”

The Goodland Police Department said the investigation began in January. The police chief said someone allegedly complained to Kansas Adult Protective Services about something that happened or was happening at ResCare. APS contacted the police department, and the two began working together on the case.

All four of the workers have said they are not guilty.

In February, when KSN News reached out to ResCare Community Living for more information, a spokesperson sent this message:

“At ResCare Community Living, our top priority is ensuring the health, safety and well-being of the individuals we serve. We take these allegations seriously and are cooperating with local authorities.”