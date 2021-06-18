Charges filed in accidental shooting death of 13-year-old girl in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Prosecutors have charged the owner of a gun found in a Topeka home by toddlers, who then accidentally shot a 13-year-old girl.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and criminal possession of a gun by a felon against 22-year-old Dejuan Thomas Yelverton.

Police say Yelverton owned the gun that was found by toddlers Saturday morning. As the children were handling the gun, it fired, hitting 13-year-old DaMya Hudnall in the back of the head.

DaMay was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She died after being taken off life support Tuesday.

Yelverton is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on $250,000 bond.