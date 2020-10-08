Charges filed in weekend shooting death of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been charged in connection to the weekend shooting of a Topeka man in his home.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Thursday that 27-year-old Tishara Renee Moran is charged with felony first-degree murder and aggravated robbery linked to Saturday’s gunshot slaying of 28-year-old Christopher J. McMillon.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports police were called Saturday morning to McMillon’s home after a family member checking to see why he failed to appear at a youth basketball game found him dead.
LATEST STORIES:
- Diner wrote ‘mask’ instead of leaving tip after reminder about COVID policy
- Pelosi mulls Trump’s fitness to serve in 25th Amendment bid
- Ocean Spray gives viral TikTok star a cranberry-colored truck
- Is President Trump still contagious? Experts say it’s impossible to know
- California checkpoints see uptick in fentanyl seizures, Border Patrol officials say