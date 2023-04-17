WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than two years after the death of a 38-year-old woman in west Wichita, a man has been charged in the case. KSN News has learned the alleged suspect has been behind bars since just days after the death.

EMS found Natasha Arvidson mortally wounded on March 19, 2021, at a home in the 10600 block of West Taft, near Maple and Maize Road. She died at the scene. Police have not said the cause of death.

On Monday afternoon, 42-year-old Jon Lovell appeared before a Sedgwick County District Court judge. The judge told Lovell that he has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. The official complaint says, “… this is a domestic violence offense …”

Sedgwick County jail records show that Lovell was arrested two days after Arvidson’s death, March 21, 2021. But, the booking records do not mention the death. At the time, he was booked on suspicion of drug offenses and a parole violation.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Lovell was an absconder (a fugitive who runs away and hides to avoid arrest or prosecution) in January 2021. After his March arrest, the department’s records show he was given a new sentence for the parole violation. He has been in county or state custody since that March arrest.

On Monday afternoon, in addition to reading the murder charge against Lovell, the judge also said Lovell is charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The complaint says the alleged drug offenses are from the March 2021 arrest.

The judge set Lovell’s bond on the murder charge at $500,000 and his bond on the drug charges at $25,000.

The judge said Lovell would have a court-appointed attorney. His next court appearance is May 1.