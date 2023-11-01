GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Two juveniles are in custody in Great Bend following a chase that ended in a crash.

It began shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when a Barton County deputy tried to stop a driver for speeding, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

The driver fled at speeds up to 115 mph, leading to a chase that ended a short time later when the vehicle crashed with an SUV near 10th and McKinley in Great Bend. The two inside fled on foot.

The driver, a juvenile, was located and wanted in Ellis and Rush County for various charges. He is facing numerous traffic violations as well as the stolen vehicle. The second suspect, also a juvenile, escaped the area and later turned himself in to the sheriff’s office. The second juvenile is facing an obstruction of law enforcement officer charge. Both juveniles were released to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Authority in Barton County.

The sheriff says the Hyundai Sonata they were in was reported stolen.