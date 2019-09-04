Chase suspect crashes into another car in south Wichita

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights Emergency

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Haysville police said a chase suspect crashed into another car late Tuesday night in south Wichita.

The chase started around 11:16 p.m. in the 300 block of North Main.

A car refused to stop and traveled north on Seneca pursued by officers. The suspect eventually crashed into another car at I-235 and Seneca.

The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen from Wichita.

No injuries were reported. Names are not being released due to all of the drivers and passengers being juveniles.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories