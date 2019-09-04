Chase suspect crashes into another car in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Haysville police said a chase suspect crashed into another car late Tuesday night in south Wichita.

The chase started around 11:16 p.m. in the 300 block of North Main.

A car refused to stop and traveled north on Seneca pursued by officers. The suspect eventually crashed into another car at I-235 and Seneca.

The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen from Wichita.

No injuries were reported. Names are not being released due to all of the drivers and passengers being juveniles.

