GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A 24-year-old man is jailed, awaiting charges in two counties after leading authorities on a chase early Sunday morning.

It started in Great Bend around 1 a.m., according to the Barton County Sheriff. Sheriff Brian Belinder says deputies took a report of a stolen car in the 2800 block of Second Street, just southwest of Great Bend.

A Great Bend police officer spotted the stolen car about 40 minutes later, leaving Great Bend and heading east on U.S. Highway 56. Deputies caught up to the car on East Barton County Road and tried to stop it.

The driver fled, heading east into Ellinwood, where a police officer there deployed stop sticks. The suspect drove over the sticks, and one of his tires was deflated. However, the suspect continued east, heading into Rice County.

Sheriff Belinder says Rice County deputies and officers from the Lyons Police Department joined the chase. Stop sticks were deployed again east of Chase, taking out another one of the suspect’s tires.

The chase moved into Lyons, where the driver crashed into two Barton County sheriff’s officers and a Sterling Police Department vehicle. They were finally able to force the vehicle to stop, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Belinder says the 24-year-old is currently being held in the Rice County Jail on charges of felony flee and elude, driving while habitual violator, possession of stolen property, and criminal damage to property.

His bond is set at $75,000. Sheriff Belinder says he will be transferred to Barton County after facing charges in Rice County. He says they will be seeking charges of felony flee and elude and theft in Barton County District Court.