Apprehended in Oklahoma — Cherokee County Jail escapees in custody

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf, who both escaped from the Cherokee County Jail on Monday night, have been apprehended.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, both escapees were taken into custody after a massive manhunt in Ottawa County, Oklahoma.

Hopkins was being held on Capital Murder charges stemming from a June 2019 double homicide near Scammon and Martsolf was being held on felony narcotics charges.

The suspects, who were armed at the time of arrest, now face additional charges of Aggravated Escape from Custody.

Tasha Young, 26, of Weir, was also arrested following a Thursday morning search warrant, for her alleged role in the escape. She is being held without bond on allegations of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Escape, Aiding and Abetting and Obstructing Justice.